Former Iowa sub given 90 days for sex with student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former Cedar Rapids substitute teacher found guilty in December of having sex with a student has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Mary Beth Haglin, 24, was sentenced Friday in Linn County Court, KCRG reports. She will also spend 10 years on the state’s sex offender registry.

Prosecutors say Haglin had sex with a 17-year-old student while she worked at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

Haglin agreed to let the judge rule only on the minutes of testimony, shielding her from a tougher felony charge prosecutors brought against her after she did several national TV interviews.

Prosecutors had said that in those interviews, Haglin “admitted engaging in a pattern or practice of sexual conduct with a student while employed as a teacher.”