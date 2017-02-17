Couple reveals pregnancy in powerful photo with 452 IVF needles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – After struggling with infertility for years, a couple in Texas used a powerful photo to announce that they were expecting – not one, but two babies.

Lauren and Garyt Walker posted the joyous update on social media Feb. 9.

In their post, the couple said:" We prayed for 953 days...452 Needles, 1000's of tears,1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers & 1 Amazing GOD."

The photo shows two onesies surrounded by 452 needles used in her in-vitro fertilization treatments.

The post says, "There was a lot of pain, hope, and fear behind each of these needles. Each one represents a different day, a different path, a different emotion. It's a lot to take in. After a good cry, the more I looked at it, the more the needles started to blur together. Now all I see are these tiny onesies that so perfectly sum up our journey: Worth the wait. And wait, and wait, and wait."

ABC News reports that Lauren and Garyt were high school sweethearts.

When they started trying for children, Lauren had five miscarriages. They spent nearly $30,000 on treatment before she had her last miscarriage in 2014.

They took out a loan in 2016 and decided to try again. They announced just before Christmas that they were expecting, and Lauren is due in August.

They've already named their twins Duke and Diana.

Their Facebook post reads: "They say God only gives you as much as you can handle. Well, He must think very highly of us. As painful as these few years have been, I'm honored that he chose this path for me. He has shown me the power of faith, the comfort of prayer, and a strength I would have never found on my own. On top of all that, he has blessed us with not one miracle but TWO."