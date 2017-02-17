Bettendorf plans to revisit plans to build sports complex off I-80 and Middle Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF---- The City of Bettendorff will release new information regarding plans to build a multi-million dollar sports complex off Interstate 80 and Middle Road, Friday, February 17, 2017.

The city first tried to build the complex in 2014, but plans were put on hold after a consultant suggested a few major changes to the project last year.

Mayor Bob Gallagher mentioned revisiting the idea during his State of the City Address on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, saying a sports complex would be a huge economic benefit to the community.

" That brings tertiary economic impact to our community in the millions per weekend. Multiply that by the 30, 40, 52 weeks a year that we might be able to keep this type of facility full, and the entire region benefits greatly," says Mayor Gallagher.

An update on the plans will be released at Bettendorf City Hall Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.