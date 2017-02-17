Assumption scores an 18-point win at home over Clinton.
Assumption rolls past Clinton
-
Assumption wins on the road at Clinton
-
Assumption girls get another win at home
-
Clinton scores home win over Burlington
-
Assumption shoots past Geneseo
-
Assumption wins close game against North
-
-
Assumption wins 7th game in MAC
-
Muscatine beats Assumption, with Wieskamp 47
-
Davenport Central edges Assumption
-
Bettendorf beats Assumption by double digits
-
Lady Knights get road win over Muscatine
-
-
Bettendorf runs past Clinton
-
Muscatine rolls past Clinton
-
North Scott wins at home against Assumption