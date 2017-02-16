Wax museum project brings history to life at Rock Island elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- History came to life for the 6th grade class at Eugene Field Elementary.

Students picked an inventor they were interested in, researched their lives, and personified them as a character in a wax museum.

Each wax figure had a button next to their display. Any time their button was hit the students gave a 45-second speech, that they created and memorized, to the listener.

"Our kids do a great job each year with their projects," said teacher Lisa Maxwell.

Some students said they had been looking forward to the project since they first started at Eugene Field.