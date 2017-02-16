× 60s a guarantee starting Friday… why this may be the longest stretch in history

We’re definitely heading into the right direction as temperatures today averaged around the 50 degree mark. Shouldn’t be that frosty tonight as we’ll shift a light southwest wind across the area allowing overnight lows to dip just above freezing.

The well advertised bubble of ridiculously warm air I like to call it will finally begin to shift east from the Plains to the Midwest. This will start a rare stretch of 60 degree plus highs on Friday and through most of next week. Expect lower 60s both Friday and Saturday with mid to upper 60s both Sunday and Monday.

Clouds will be increasing on Monday as a weather system moves in. However, the track will keep the main precipitation near the US/ Canadian border. Not only will that keep the cooler air to the north but also limiting the shower activity Monday night into Tuesday morning. So, for now I’ll keep a small chance during that period.

This will keep the warm temperatures through Thursday of next week before rain cool air arrives heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here