Quad Cities River Bandits looking for National Anthem singers, part-time help

DAVENPORT — Got the hankering to sing or play in front of a few thousand baseball fans this summer? Or maybe you’re looking for some part time work in the great outdoors?

The Quad Cities River Bandits are hosting a joint National Anthem tryout and job fair on Saturday, March 11. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Part-time employment opportunities include concessions, grounds crew, press box, promotions, stadium opp[eartions and more.

National Anthem tryouts will be held during the fair on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Budweiser Champions Club will transform into an audition stage for the community to showcase their vocal abilities in front of a panel of judges consisting of River Bandits staff and local media.

“With the job fair, the River Bandits will be looking for friendly and outgoing people in the Quad Cities who want to work in the exciting industries of Minor League Baseball and family entertainment,” said General Manager Andrew Chesser. “We invite anyone with a desire to be part of a fun-loving team and provide incredible guest service to apply for a position at Modern Woodmen Park.”

The River Bandits, Main Street Amusements and Professional Sports Catering are equal opportunity employers; women, minorities and U.S. veterans are encouraged to apply. For more information on National Anthem tryouts, contact River Bandits Director of Promotions, Stephanie Stierle at (563) 333-2740 or stephanie@riverbandits.com.