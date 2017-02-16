QCCA Outdoor Show kicks off warm weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The unseasonably warm weather is a great time to start thinking about doing things outside. Dozens of vendors have filled the QCCA Expo Center with everything you need for outdoor adventures.

The Outdoor Show opened Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, with displays of duck boats and blinds, sonar and depth finders, boats, motors, and bait/tackle gear. Guest speakers include HookandHuntTV.com's Jim Crowley, 2016 Crappie Masters National Finalist Jeff Faulkenberry, and Outdoor Magazine's Hank Parker.

A Kid's Kamp Area will feature a trout pond, minnow races, and archery for kids.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-15, and free for kids 6 and under. Senior Citizen Day offers $6 tickets between noon-5 p.m. Discounted tickets are available in advance at qccaexpocenter.com. The show runs through Sunday.

CLICK HERE for Outdoor Show hours and parking info