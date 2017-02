× Powerball jackpot climbs to $349 million

The Powerball Jackpot has continued to climb since the last win on December 21, 2016.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, February 15, was $310 million. The jackpot now stands at $349 million.

The numbers from the last drawing were 05-28-33-38-42 and the Powerball was 19. Nearly 43,000 Illinois players with prizes between $4 and $200.

The next drawing is Saturday, February 18. Plays cost $2 each.