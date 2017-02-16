Most memorable lines from Trump’s news conference

His back-and-forth with reporters touched on everything from his critique of the media, his Electoral College margin of victory, the workings of his administration, former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation and more.

Here are the most memorable lines:

On how things are going:

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine.”

On leaks, news:

“The leaks are real, the news is fake.”

On false claims about his Electoral College win’s spot in history:

“I was given that information, I don’t know.”

On his own speech:

“I’m not ranting and raving, I’m just telling you you’re dishonest people.”

On Obamacare:

“Obamacare, they fill up our alleys with people you wonder how they got there.”

On reports about Russia contacts:

“You can talk all you want about Russia — which was all a fabricated fake news … It is all fake news. It is all fake news.”

On Flynn:

“I don’t think he did anything wrong. If anything, he did something right.”

On why Flynn was fired:

“The thing is he didn’t tell our Vice President properly and then he said he didn’t remember… that just wasn’t acceptable to me.”

On an alternative career:

“I’d be a pretty good reporter.”