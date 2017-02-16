× Moline high school principal named Principal of the Year

MOLINE, Illinois — An area principal has been named Principal of the Year for the Black Hawk Region of the Illinois Principals Association. Dan McGuire is a principal with the Moline-Coal Valley School District and will be honored at an awards breakfast 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Denny’s in Moline.

McGuire will be considered for the state-level High School Principal of the Year award that will be made later this year and presented at the IPA Fall Conference in October.

Throughout his 36-year career in education, McGuire has instructed at the elementary, middle school and high school levels, and has worked at John Deere Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary and Moline High School.

“It has been my privilege to work with students, staff, families, and community members over the span of my career. I value each individual and the daily interactions with students, staff, parents, and community members. This award represents the partnerships we have built with the school community and a shared vision for all students,” McGuire said in a release on Thursday.