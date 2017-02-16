× Mediapolis man arrested and charged with selling drugs to kids

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — Shane A. Cheely, 40, of Mediapolis, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16 and charged with several counts related to the alleged sale of narcotics to minors.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, a week-long investigation that included the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force revealed evidence that Cheely had been making narcotic sales to minors in the 500 block of Division Street, which is within 1,000 feet of a school and a ballpark.

Cheely was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance to persons under the 18 years of age and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Cheely has an extensive criminal record in Iowa, including arrests for theft, burglary, robbery and assault.