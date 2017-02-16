× MC Sports files bankruptcy, starts liquidation

PERU, Illinois — Popular sporting goods store MC Sports has filed for bankruptcy and will close all of its retail locations.

MC Sports has four stores nears the Quad Cities, with the closest in Peru, Illinois. The Michigan-based company says it will immediately liquidate all of its 68 stores in the Midwest. One of the original founders says online shopping helped contribute to the bankruptcy.

According to reports, gift cards will still be honored at all stores and merchandise can still be exchanged.

As of Thursday afternoon, the company’s Facebook page was still active but their website was not.