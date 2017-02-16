× Kewanee man sentenced to 16 years for meth, gun charges

KEWANEE, Illinois — A Kewanee man has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Dimitri Lopez, 29, was found guilty of possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime.

During a search of Lopez’s home in December 2015, officers found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun under the living room couch, a .38 revolver, two baggies of meth and $2,000 cash. At the time, Lopez was a convicted felon for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.

Lopez was sentenced to a total of 200 months in prison to be served consecutively.