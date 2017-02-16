Kewanee Life Skills center aims to lower recidivism rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois — The former Kewanee Juvenile Center officially reopened Thursday, Feb. 16, with a new purpose. It's now called the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, and is the first prison of its kind in Illinois.

Adult men serving time can apply to the center to work on skills that will help with the transition for life after prison. The goal is to lower the rate of re-offending.

On average, half of all criminals end up back behind bars. The center offers programs such as behavioral therapy, job interview skills, and everyday tasks like balancing a check book.

Ten inmates arrived to the facility on Thursday. The warden hopes to have around 300 inmates filter in within the first few years.

41.245593 -89.924830