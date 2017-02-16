× Deborah Dewey murder investigation fast tracked

STANDARD, Illinois — The Illinois State Police say they murder investigation into the death of a Putnam County woman is on the fast track.

Deborah Dewey’s body was found in a shallow grave in the front yard of a house at at 5th Street and Illinois Route 71 in Standard, Illinois.

Clifford Andersen is charged with concealment of a homicidal death. Clifford was initially charged hours after police announced that her body had been found.

Investigators say the state crime lab has been focusing on the case, and most of the analysis is complete.

Dewey, age 62, had last been seen on August 22, 2016 in Spring Valley, Illinois, police said. One week later, her car was found at the TA Truck Stop on Illinois Route 47, north of Interstate 80.

Andersen has pleaded not guilty. The trial is scheduled to begin in May.