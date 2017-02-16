Davenport Superintendent: No Teachers Will Lose Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Davenport Community Schools' Superintendent Art Tate says no teachers will lose their jobs as a result of major budget cuts the district is considering.

Tate made the remark during Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Tate was our fourth guest on a new segment called 'Breakfast With...' In it, we interview different community members on issues in their city.

Davenport Community Schools plans on cutting $18 million from its budget over the next three years. It will have to cut eight positions next year at the high school level, but it will not have to lay any teachers off because many retire and leave the district. (See the question and answer to this in the video below)

"We've always been able to solve this issue through attrition," Tate said Thursday. "We have an early retirement plan. People leave the district. They move, so there will be no teacher jobs lost."

Over the next three years, 15 positions will have to be cut, but Tate says no employees will be laid off because of retirement and turnover.

