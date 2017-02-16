Chef Scott: Don’t Fear the Curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Curries are so easy to make at home.

"But you may avoid them out at the restaurant because you might think they're too hot", says Chef Brad SCott, Scott Community College's director of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

"Did you know curry is actually a gravy and marsala is actually the spice that makes it a curry? And you can add as much heat as you want."

Important thing for the traditional Indian is to use margarine and not butter.

1. Add 2 tbsp butter to a hot frying pan

2. Add turkey (1/4 cup per person)

3. Add 1 tsp each of salt and pepper

4. Add 1 tbsp marsala spice

5. Pop 1 bulb of garlic and add

6. Add 1/4 cup each of mushrooms, leeks, and green peppers

7. You can add chili peppers for extra heat

8. Chef adds 1/4 cup of pre-cooked rigatoni noodles for an Italian flair

9. Add 2 cups soy milk

10. Mix together and cook for two to three minutes

11. Just before removing from the burner, fold in 1/3 cup of halved cherry tomatoes

Serve.

"See, there's absolutely no reason to be afraid of curry", says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy."