Britax recalls nearly 700,000 strollers due to a fall hazard

(CNN) — Britax has recalled 676,000 strollers due to a fall hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday, Feb. 16.

The recalled models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when they are used with a travel system with a car seat carrier attached. The company has received 26 reports of injuries that occurred as a result of car seats detaching from the stroller without warning and falling.

#SafetyNotice: Britax B-Agile travel systems using Click & Go can pose a fall hazard. For more information visit: https://t.co/w3ekoUmlXb pic.twitter.com/HPlefsl6dR — Britax (@Britax) February 16, 2017

The model number can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

This recall affects the following model numbers:

B-Agile:

U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, S04402800, S04978900, U451835, U451837, U451841, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U341X82, U34X782

B-Agile Travel System:

S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U391875, U511875, U511877

B-Agile Double:

U721895, U721896, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U471818, U471819

BOB Motion:

S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820, U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907

CLICK HERE fore more information on this recall