× A running list of President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20th, 2017. Here is an updated, running list of the Executive Orders he’s signed into law. (The most recent order is first; the oldest is last.)

12. Providing an Order of Succession within the Department of Justice

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order changes the order of succession for Attorney General. The sequence is now: the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Jeff Sessions is currently serving as Attorney General, taking office on February 9, 2017. Just a week before leaving office, former President Obama signed an executive order changing the order of A.G. succession without explanation.

11. Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order identifies human trafficking, drug smuggling, cyber-crime, financial crimes, and corruption as threats to “public safety and national security.” It instructs the administration to cut down on organized crime (like gangs and cartels) by increasing cooperation with foreign governments and the way they share information and data. The “Threat Mitigation National Intelligence” will lead this initiative, and will deliver a report to President Trump within 120 days. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly serve on the “Threat Mitigation National Intelligence” committee.

10. Preventing Violence Against Federal, State, Tribal, and Local Law Enforcement Officers

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order calls on the Department of Justice to “enhance the protection and safety” of law enforcement by increasing the penalties for crimes committed against police officers. The Attorney General oversees this order, and is instructed to determine whether existing laws adequately protect law enforcement. If they are not found to do so, the Attorney general must propose legislation to better protect officers.

9. Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety

Signed: February 9, 2017

The order instructs Attorney General Jeff Sessions to create a task force that would propose new legislation to reduce crime, uncover drug trafficking, and expose illegal immigration and violent crime. The newly-assembled task force will submit a yearly report to President Trump.

8. Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System

Signed: February 3, 2017

The order says the U.S. Financial System must have the following “Core Principles”: making regulation “efficient, effective, and appropriately tailored,” preventing government bailouts, and ensuring that U.S. firms are competitive with foreign companies. The Secretary of the Treasury must review financial regulations and report back to the President in 120 days, to determine whether financial policies are in accordance with the outlined “Core Principles.”

7. Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs

Signed: January 30, 2017

The order says the government must cut two regulations for every one, new regulation proposed. Regulations cannot cost anything, meaning any costs associated with regulations must be offset by eliminations. The head of each agency must keep a record of the money saved under this order, and they must send those reports to the president.

6. Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Appointees

Signed: January 28, 2017

The order prevent executive branch officials from lobbying for five years after leaving office. It also places a lifetime ban on lobbying a foreign government. The order bans appointees from accepting gifts from registered lobbyists and bans appointees who were lobbyists from participating in any issues they petitioned for within the last two years.

5. Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States

Signed: January 27, 2017

The order temporarily suspends the entry of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia, for 90 days. All refugees are barred from the country for 120 days. Syrian refugees, in particular, are banned indefinitely. During the ban, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security will revise the refugee admission process. After this order was signed, thousands of Americans protested at airports across the country.

4. Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements

Signed: January 25, 2017

The order directs federal funds towards construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It calls on the Secretary of Homeland Security to prepare congressional budget requests for the wall. The order also instructs the government to hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents, to build facilities to hold undocumented immigrants near the Mexican border, and to end “catch-and-release” protocols.

3. Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States

Signed: January 25, 2017

The order strips federal grant money to “sanctuary cities.” It also orders the Secretary of Homeland Security to hire 10,000 more immigration officers, create a weekly list of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, and review immigration policies. The order also creates an office to assist victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. Local and state police must now detain people they find that came to the United States illegally.

2. Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High-Priority Infrastructure Projects

Signed: January 24th, 2017

The order explains how the Trump administration will expedite environmental reviews and approval of “high priority” infrastructure projects, like bridge, airport, and highway repairs. The order instructs the Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality to determine a project’s “environmental impact” and decide whether it’s “high priority” within 30 days of a request. This was issued in response to protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

1. Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Signed: January 20, 2017

Trump signed his first order hours after taking the oath of office. It’s aimed at reversing the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s landmark legislation. The order says the Trump administration will “seek prompt repeal” of the law. It weakens parts of the law, instructing the Secretary of Health and Human Services and other agencies to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation” of any part of the law they think places a financial burden on the government.