Warmer weather causes Davenport golf course to open early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - At Duck Creek Golf Course they've been getting prepared to open the course.

"It's one of those thing like found money, you don't expect a golf course to be open in February," said Matt Hasley, Golf Professional at Duck Creek Golf Course.

On February 15th, the phone was ringing off the hook with people anxious to hit the course.

"I'm just out driving around hitting all the golf courses, we went by Coal Valley, we went by Hidden Hills, we went by Palmer Hills so I had to let the doggie see where I played golf at Duck Creek," said Ronald Gile, golfer.

Many people are expected to get outside with the temperatures reaching the 50's and 60's but for those looking to work in the garden there are some things they should be aware of.

"This is not the time to be digging in the dirt, we have just gotten the frost out of the ground, I'm sure there's probably frost down in the ground lower," said Craig Hignight, plant and garden expert.

Hignight said it's a good time to start some work above ground.

"When the weather warms up like this it is time to get out and start our pruning, go ahead and clean up the beds," said Hignight.

Back on the course, it's an empty site until the temperature rises this weekend.