Vander Veer feels spring fever with floral show

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Spring is still a month away but spring fever has hit the Quad Cities. The Vander Veer Botanical Park and Conservatory is offering a floral show to give locals a chance to gather ideas for the home before it's time to start planting.

"As new things come into bloom we'll keep putting them in. So in the weeks ahead you'll see tulips and hyacinths and other beautiful spring flowers. It's really neat, you can come back several times because it's ever-changing," said Natasha Sottos, Friends of Vaner Veer Director.

The floral show opened Feb. 14 and will run until June 1. The Conservatory and greenhouses are open Tuesdays-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed on Mondays). Admission is $1 for adults 16 and older, and free for anyone younger than 16. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free on Tuesdays.

