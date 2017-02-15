× Unseasonably warm weather temporarily closes Frozen Landing

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Unseasonably warm weather will temporarily close Frozen Landing Ice Rink in Bettendorf. The rink will be closed Feb. 17-24.

The warm weather can create difficulties in maintaining safe ice conditions, says the city. Skaters must be kept off the ice while staff monitor the refrigeration system and ice conditions.

Frozen Landing is scheduled to close for the season on March 20, 2017. There is no charge to skate. Skate rental is $2.00 for both children and adults. Concessions will be available for purchase.

CLICK HERE for the 7-day forecast