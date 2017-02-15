The Latest: Chambers postpone votes on bargaining bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Both chambers of the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature have pushed back scheduled votes on a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state.

The House chamber, which debated the bill for several hours, agreed after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to adjourn until Wednesday morning. The Senate took similar action shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Democrats, now in the minority, have filed dozens of proposed changes to the bill. At least one amendment in the Senate to gut the measure failed.

The legislation is expected to pass amid support from GOP legislative leaders, Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, the incoming governor. However, the timing of final votes remained unclear.