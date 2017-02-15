× Stretch of 60 degree plus temps could be the longest on record for February

Sunny and a bit cool it was today, but overall wasn’t all too bad as temperatures topped around the lower 40s. Promises to be another very cool night as the mercury will drop around the mid 20s.

Prepare those hiking shoes because the climb in temperatures begins Thursday. The air expected in place in the days ahead is warming a touch more than some of the models are indicating, so I’m going to tweak these temperatures up just a little bit more.

After seeing highs in the lower 50s on Thursday comes the stretch of 60 degree plus temperatures starting on Friday. No surprise. This is still a guarantee. I’m looking at lower 60s Friday and Saturday with mid to upper 60s Sunday and Monday. Hometowns south will likely reach 70!

By Tuesday, showers possibly a thunderstorm is expected. However, temperatures could still be around 60 that day and into the next couple of days to follow. The worse case is we’ll see 50s before colder air arrives the following weekend. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

