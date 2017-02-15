QC Illinois farmers help local families fight hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Local farmers are giving back to the community to help combat hunger in the Quad Cities.

The Bushels for Hunger program donated over $35,000 dollars to the River Bend Foodbank today on February 15th, 2017.

"It's amazing to me, that you know, for farmers who have a hard enough time making it on their own, are still willing to set aside a part of their crop to help people in need," says River Bend FoodBank Director Mike Miller.

Local farmers can donate their bushels of grain which then is sold. The money then goes towards donations to the food bank.

Farmers rise to the occasion, I always say," says Jeff Kirwan who directs Illinois Farm Bureau District 3, "It's a good cause and its a great community effort."

So far the Bushels for Hunger program has donated over 5,000 bushels.

"I encourage people when they see those Hunger for Bushel signs to consider donating a few bushels or a lot of bushels because it goes to a good cause," says Kirwan.

This is the 7th year the program has donated to the River Bend Foodbank and has given over $180,000 dollars in contributions.

"Farmers feed the world," says Kirwan, "its a great community effort."