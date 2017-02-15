Public gets first hand view of Rock Island PD’s tactical vehicle, equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Members of the Rock Island Police Department spoke about their Tactical Operations Unit at the monthly community engagement meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The meeting started with a brief update on crime trends in Rock Island before moving on to discussing the difference between department officers and members of the Tactical Operations Unit. The unit focuses on violent crimes, drug trafficking and dangerous arrest warrants.

Following the meeting, attendees were able to view and hold some of the unit's equipment including a rifle (unloaded), vest and helmet, and a shield.

One of the more interesting features was the department's BearCat, a bulletproof tactical vehicle that cost the department approximately $250,000. The vehicle was recently used by the unit during the arrests of several people wanted by the FBI in connection with a dog fighting ring.

RELATED: Local law enforcement say armored police vehicles can save lives

Meetings are held in the department's Community Room at 1212 Fifth Avenue in Rock Island and are open to the public. Future meeting dates and topics are posted to the department's Facebook page, or residents can call the front desk at 309-732-2677.