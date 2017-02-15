Live stream of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s budget address

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is scheduled to deliver his annual budget address today, Wednesday, Feb. 15 from Springfield at noon.

You can watch the address live here. Illinois has been operating without a budget for 595 days. The state is on track to build up a $5 billion deficit by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. It has $11 billion in overdue bills and pension-program shortfalls totally $130 billion.

The Senate has been working on a plan that increases revenue and addresses some Rauner priorities.