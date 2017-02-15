× Iowa man arrested for threats against transgender student

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have arrested a man they say left messages at a high school threatening to kill a transgender student there.

The Nevada Public Safety Department says police arrested 65-year-old Mondell Olson, of Ames, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after an investigation into that threat and another harassing voicemail left for a Nevada High School teacher.

Authorities say Olson left one message threatening to “kill, brand and cause bodily harm” to the student. Police say the other message for the teacher was sexual in nature. The messages were left Friday and Tuesday.

Olson has been charged with three counts of harassment and remained Wednesday in the Story County Jail in lieu of $4,300 bond. Online court records did not show that he yet had an attorney.