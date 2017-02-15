× East Moline teachers, school board reach tentative agreement

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – The East Moline Education Association and the East Moline School Board have reached a tentative agreement during a bargaining session involving Federal Mediation on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Details of the agreement will be presented for ratification to the EMEA members at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at UAW Richard Shoemaker Hall, 630 19th Street in East Moline.

The EMEA represents more than 260 teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretaries in the East Moline School District.