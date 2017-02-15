× Dixon PD: Several complaints of cars burglarized

DIXON, Illinois — The Dixon Police Department says they’ve received several complaints from residents that someone has stolen items out of their cars. The department has been gathering tips and evidence, and following up on investigations.

At this time, the department would like to remind residents of the following:

Lock all vehicle doors

It’s rare for a suspect to damage your vehicle during a car burglary

Most suspects will move on to another vehicle if your doors are locked

Always remove valuable items from your vehicle, and install an alarm system if you can

If you park your vehicle in a garage, lock all entry doors and windows to the garage

If you notice your vehicle has been burglarized, notify authorities immediately and try not to touch anything that could be evidence

If anyone has additional information on these burglaries, please contact the department at 815-288-4411. Callers can remain anonymous.