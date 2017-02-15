× Dixon man arrested for child sexual abuse following school safety talks

DIXON, Illinois — A Dixon man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child.

Timothy Zielinski, 54, is was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 15, and charged with three counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Dixon Police began an investigation following their Body Safety presentation. The program teaches children about safe and unsafe touches or secrets, and empowers children to tell adults if they are being sexually abused.

Zielinski is held in the Lee County Law Enforcement Building on a $250,000 bond.