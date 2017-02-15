Court documents say alleged kidnapper planned to ‘secretly’ hold Erie couple against their will

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Geneseo man accused of abducting a couple from Erie planned to "secretly" hold them against their will, according to a court document detailing the charges filed against him.

Chad C. Schipper, age 40, went into Larry and Constance Van Oosten's home and threatened to shoot them, according to the court document filed in Whiteside County on February 9, 2017.

The document said Schipper "carried Larry and Constance Van Oosten from one place to another with the intent secretly to confine (the couple) against their will for the purpose of obtaining ransom from (the couple)."

The Van Oostens were located at a home in Geneseo; a home where a sub-contractor told WQAD News 8 that he previously did some "odd work."

Schipper has been charged with home invasion and three counts of aggravated kidnapping, which include concealing identity, being armed with a firearm, and seeking ransom, according to online court records.

Schipper was initially taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash back on Wednesday, February 8. He was hospitalized before being transferred to the Whiteside County Jail where he's being held on $1 million bond.

His first court appearance was via video on Monday, February 13th. He is due back in court on February 27, for a preliminary hearing.

Schipper pleaded not guilty Monday, according to a report by Sauk Valley.