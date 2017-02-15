Clinton Schools to purchase former Ashford University outdoor athletic facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton Schools will make a formal offer to purchase the former Ashford University Athletic Facility in Clinton.

The outdoor facility includes a track, multi-use football field, space for field events and practice fields for football and soccer. It opened in 2010 after the university spend nearly $7 million purchasing the land and building the facility.

Clinton Schools are spending only $200,000 for the property.

The university, which closed after the spring 2016 semester, sold for $1.6 million to Clinton Catalyst LLC, a newly formed LLC.