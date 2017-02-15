Calm down Sen. Grassley, the White House is reopening for tours next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Senator Chuck Grassley and his wife can rest easy, knowing that White House public tours are resuming on March 7th.

The tours had been temporarily suspended since President Donald Trump took office. That's typical when there's a new president. But more than a month later, the length of the suspension apparently troubled some members of the Grassley household.

On Sunday, Grassley tweeted, "Whoever monitors twitter at WH for businessman president Trump 'when is WH going to be opened for public tours? Mrs G wants to know."

Yesterday, First Lady Melania Trump announced in a press release that tours will begin again on March 7th. Tour requests for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are handled by the office of the first lady.

"I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year. The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history," Melania Trump said in the statement. She continued, "I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our nation's most recognizable landmark."

Grassley responded, tweeting his appreciation by saying, "Mrs G appreciates WH responding 2my Twitter WH will open for public tours starting March 7 Im positive distraught Iowans will be very happy2."

Tours will be given 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Tuesday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with the exception of federal holidays. Tours must be scheduled at least 21 days in advance and are submitted through a member of Congress.