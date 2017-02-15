The Knights failed to make the championship dual for the 1st time since 2009, but bounced back nicely with a 40-25 win over Washington to earn 3rd.
Assumption finishes strong to claim 3rd place State trophy
Assumption Girls cruise past Burlington
Assumption boys edge Xavier
Assumption edges Alleman
Assumption Wrestling pins down another trip to State
Assumption denies Davenport North
Lady Knights roll in McNamara debut
Bettendorf gets road win at Assumption
North Scott wins at home against Assumption
Assumption falls at home to WDM Valley
Assumption wins on the road at Clinton
Assumption girls get another win at home
Muscatine beats Assumption, with Wieskamp 47
Assumption shoots past Geneseo