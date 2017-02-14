× Week’s coolest ready to move in… Check out how long its going to last

A bit breezy at times today but not many complaints out there as temperatures climbed right back around the lower 50s for daytime highs. That sunshine today wasn’t all too bad either, which we’ll get to enjoy for a while longer.

Tonight will be a touch cooler with lows around 25 degrees as a cool pool of air from Canada briefly settles in across the area for the next 24 hours. In fact, highs on Wednesday will be the week’s coolest with the mercury only reaching the mid to upper 30s.

After Wednesday comes the nice warm up as highs on Thursday reach around 50 followed by 60s starting on Friday. The stretch of 60 degree plus temperatures is still expected to last right through early next week as showers arrives on Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

