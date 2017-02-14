We Want YOUR Questions for Davenport Superintendent Art Tate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - WQAD News 8's Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its fourth 'Breakfast With' segment on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us, and we talk about issues in their community. On February 9, 2017, Meteorologist Eric Sorensen sat down with Moline Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe, going over a number of topics in the city.

Thursday, we will sit down with Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Art Tate, and there will be a lot of topics to discuss, including the district trying to cut $18 million over the next three years.

Tate will be at the Machine Shed Restaurant in Davenport. The restaurant opens at 6 a.m. Dr. Tate will be there until 7:30 a.m. We'd love to see you then!

If you can't make it out and want to ask Dr. Tate a question, fill out the form below!