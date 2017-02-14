Temperatures surging into the 60s this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Tonight will be a touch cooler with lows around 25 degrees. Wednesday will be seasonably cool with highs in the middle 30s. Wind chills will stay in the 20s.

But a nice warm up begins on Thursday with highs around 51 degrees. We’ll surge into the 60s on Friday. And that won’t happen for just one day. In fact, we are forecasting at least 60 degree temperatures for five days in a row. It’s conceivable that the grass may turn green and some tulips and daffodils start popping out of the ground next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

