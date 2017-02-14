× Paperwork submitted on 2 more Cedar Rapids casino plans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Two more Cedar Rapids casino proposals have been submitted to state regulators.

The Cedar Rapids Development Group and Peninsula Pacific announced Monday that they turned in paperwork for two options: Cedar Crossing on the River, which would be located in the Kingston Square neighborhood, and Cedar Crossing Central, which would sit next to the DoubleTree Hotel downtown.

The developers say Cedar Crossing on the River would represent an investment of more than $165 million and is expected to create 355 permanent jobs. The Cedar Cross Central plan calls for an investment of more than $105 million and is expected to create 231 jobs.

Wild Rose Casinos & Resorts has submitted plans for a $40 million casino downtown.

A decision from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission could come by November.

Developers have been attempting to get approval for a casino in Cedar Rapids for years. The most recent attempt was denied 4-1 by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission in April, 2014. Dan Kehl, owner of both Davenport’s new Rhythm City Casino and the Riverside Casino and Resort south of Iowa City, was one of the most vocal opponents of granting Cedar Rapids a license.

Commissioners voting against the license cited two studies that concluded a casino would hurt business at existing casinos in Iowa, especially Riverside, which is 40 miles south of Cedar Rapids.