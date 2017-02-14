Offbeat Valentine’s Day bouquet ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For your unique Valentine, here are some alternative bouquets that have been trending online.

1.) Chicken nugget bouquet -- in case your significant other doesn't like flowers

2.) Marijuana bouquet -- featuring wildflowers and cannabis flower stems

3.) Beef jerky bouquet -- "Say it with Beef" creates bouquets from beef jerky

4.) Salami bouquet -- the ultimate edible arrangement

5.) "Sweetheart" cheese curds -- not a bouquet, but a great alternative to the wordy heart-shaped candy, made by a cheese shop in Wisconsin