Offbeat Valentine’s Day bouquet ideas

For your unique Valentine, here are some alternative bouquets that have been trending online.
1.) Chicken nugget bouquet -- in case your significant other doesn't like flowers
2.) Marijuana bouquet -- featuring wildflowers and cannabis flower stems
3.) Beef jerky bouquet -- "Say it with Beef" creates bouquets from beef jerky
4.) Salami bouquet -- the ultimate edible arrangement
5.) "Sweetheart" cheese curds -- not a bouquet, but a great alternative to the wordy heart-shaped candy, made by a cheese shop in Wisconsin