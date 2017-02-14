How to plan your lunches for a whole week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fareway's dietition Caitlyn shows you how to make a week's worth of lunches.

Devote a couple of hours at the beginning of your week to meal planning.

An easy recipe to follow is chicken and veggies.

Start with a tray of chicken breasts (whatever amount you would like to eat that week), season with your favorite seasoning, and bake it in the oven until it is cooked through.

On another tray, lay out any vegetables you like. As Caitlyn says, "the sky's the limit" so use whatever you want. Roast those in the oven while your chicken is baking. Caitlyn suggests 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes.

When all is done, pop your food into Tupperware containers and enjoy your easy pre-made meals all week!