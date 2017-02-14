Getting the chocolate experience at Lagomarcino’s for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Chocolate crews at Lagomarcino's have been working overtime to make sure their Valentine's Day selection of chocolates are ready in time for last minute shoppers.

Between Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14, employees have made more than 160 pounds of strawberries and prepared dozens of Valentine's Day assortment packs.

"It's very busy here so there's a lot of long lines sometimes but people are very patient and they know that they're waiting for something that's going to be really yummy for someone that they're giving it to," says Lagomarcino's employee Sandy Daly.

Lagomarcino's has been serving chocolate in the Quad Cities since 1908.

Watch the delicious surprise Jonathan Ketz and Angie Sharp got from Lagomarcino's!