Charges against Hillsdale Village Clerk dismissed, nearly a year after indictment

Charges once filed against Hillsdale Village Clerk Jane Lundquist have been dismissed.

Back in March of 2016, Lundquist was indicted on two counts of official misconduct, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos. The charges were in connection to credits issued to sanitation accounts.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, evidence had come forward that pushed for the dismissal of charges, according to a statement from Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee.

“New, credible and material evidence creating a reasonable likelihood of Jane Lundquist’s innocence was recently discovered by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department,” read McGehee’s statement.

McGehee said the evidence hadn’t been available before Lundquist was indicted.

“As with any good investigation, it does remain open throughout the entire criminal process,” the statement said.

