Three finalists compete in Battle of the Bands Friday

ROCK ISLAND — Local bands have been duking it out at a Battle of the Bands series.

The winners of three separate rounds are moving on to the final, held at Rock Island Brewing Company on February 24th in the District.

The winners are as follows:

Round 1 — Sold Out War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Round 2 -- High-Five Sinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Round 3 -- Alborn Theory

The winner of the Final Round gets $500, two songs mixed and recorded at The Attic with Jose from 3 Years Hollow, and a spot in a future outdoor show in the District of Rock Island.

Battle of the Bands is hosted by Side C Podcast, which focuses on events and happenings in the local music scene.

Listen to more local music through our weekly Studio 8 feature -- click here.