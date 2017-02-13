× Teens charged in Mediapolis burglary

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — Two teenagers have been accused of breaking into a home and stealing items, including a firearm.

Police in Des Moines County said a burglary was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

The two suspects, a 17-year-old from Mediapolis and an 18-year-old from Burlington, “were identified, located, and interviewed,” read the police statement. Police said in their possession they had items that were taken in the burglary, including the firearm.

The teens were taken to the Des Moines County Jail and have been charged with second degree burglary.