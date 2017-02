× Still no Powerball jackpot winners in 2017

The Powerball jackpot is still rising, and still waiting for its first winner of 2017.

At $310 million, the top prize has been growing since December 21, 2016. More than $16.1 million in winnings were collected by 1.1 million players, none with the jackpot in the latest drawing, Saturday, February 11.

The winning numbers were 5-9-17-37-64 and the Powerball was 2.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, February 15.