Sherrard bests Peoria Christian 53-29 to earn trip to the Sweet 16
Sherrard gains revenge and a trip to Sweet 16
-
Sherrard rolls past Orion
-
Sherrard earns 7th straight Regional Title
-
Sherrard High School host blood drive to honor Army hero
-
Sherrard girls beat Riverdale
-
Sherrard wins Jim Boyd Wrestling Invite
-
-
Rockridge knocks off rival Sherrard
-
Fulton score 5 point win over Sherrard
-
Sherrard falls to #1 Byron
-
Orion defeats rival Sherrard on HOF Night
-
Sherrard girls best Alleman
-
-
Sherrard beats Morrison at home
-
Bettendorf holds off Sherrard
-
Orion rolls to 20 point win