Police investigate deadly shooting that reportedly happened in self defense

KEWANEE, Illinois -- One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting that reportedly happened in self defense.

The shooting happened on Dwight Street Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2017, according to a statement from the Kewanee Police Department. It was around 3:45 p.m. when police got a call from a homeowner saying "a subject kicked in his door and he shot the subject in self-defense."

Police said the person who allegedly kicked in the door was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

An investigation is underway and police said the homeowner was being cooperative. No arrests have been made.