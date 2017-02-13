× Pets die in Rock Island house fire, chief says

ROCK ISLAND — Part of 17th Street north of Rock Island High School was blocked off because of a house fire.

The fire started in the kitchen, according to the Rock Island Fire Chief, and firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of 17th Street around 8:20 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2017, according to the Rock Island Fire Department’s Twitter feed.

The fire chief said there was nobody home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured. Some pets, however, did die in the fire, the chief said. No word on how many.

17th Street was blocked between 21st Avenue and 22nd Avenue.